Nova goes distance as White Sox earn DH split with Astros

Ivan Nova scattered four hits and retired 17 of the final 18 hitters he faced in a complete game to help the host Chicago White Sox salvage a doubleheader split against the Houston Astros with a 4-1 victory in the nightcap Tuesday.

Aug 13, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke (21) pitches during the first inning in game one of a baseball doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Nova (8-9) struck out three and walked none in his second complete game of the season. The only run he surrendered was unearned.

Ryan Goins delivered a two-run single in Chicago’s three-run second inning, and Adam Engel and Ryan Cordell also had run-scoring hits for the White Sox.

George Springer singled twice for Houston and had an RBI single in the third inning for the lone blemish against Nova, who threw 104 pitches.

The Astros won the opener 6-2 behind six innings of two-run ball from Zack Greinke.

In the nightcap, Chicago capitalized on a fielding error by Houston spot starter Chris Devenski to put up a crooked number in the second inning. With one run home on an Engel’s two-out RBI single, Devenski struggled to come up with Cordell’s dribbler down the first base line.

That loaded the bases for Goins, who smacked a 1-1 pitch into center field for a two-run single that gave the White Sox a 3-0 lead.

Gerrit Cole was scheduled to start the second game for Houston, opposing Nova in a rematch of a May 22 game the visiting White Sox won 9-4. Cole is 10-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 14 starts since.

However, the right-hander experienced right hamstring discomfort while warming up in the bullpen Tuesday and returned to the clubhouse, leaving Devenski to take the Guaranteed Rate Field mound in the bottom of the first inning in an emergency start.

Devenski (2-1) was the loser, yielding three runs, one earned, on five hits in two innings.

After Springer singled home Aledmys Diaz in the third inning, Cordell provided an insurance run for Chicago with an RBI double in the fourth.

James McCann and Goins had two hits for the White Sox. Springer collected half of the Astros’ four hits.

Chicago played its fourth doubleheader of the season, including three at home, and they have produced one sweep and three splits. The White Sox have another home twinbill scheduled for Sept. 27 against the Detroit Tigers.

—Field Level Media