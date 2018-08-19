Gordon, Bonifacio push Royals past White Sox, 3-1

Alex Gordon homered and Jorge Bonifacio drove in the go-ahead run as the Kansas City Royals held on for a 3-1 win over the host Chicago White Sox on Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Alcides Escobar singled, drove in a run and stole a base for the Royals. Kansas City evened the weekend series at one game apiece and won for only the fourth time in its past 16 contests.

Nicky Delmonico homered for Chicago’s only run. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the White Sox.

Royals starter Brad Keller (6-5) limited the White Sox to one run on seven hits in five innings. He walked none and struck out five to collect his second win in as many starts.

White Sox starter Dylan Covey (4-10) allowed only one hit through five innings before running into trouble in the sixth. He allowed two runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings while walking three and striking out six.

Despite taking the loss, Covey might have saved his spot in the starting rotation. The 27-year-old lowered his ERA from 6.06 to 5.87 and showed much better command, which was a point of emphasis by manager Rick Renteria.

Delmonico put the White Sox on top 1-0 with a solo shot in the second. He pulled a low fastball over the fence in right-center field for his fifth home run of the season and his second in as many days.

Kansas City scored twice in the sixth to grab a 2-1 lead.

The Royals evened the score on Gordon’s solo homer, his eighth of the season. Gordon tracked a breaking ball and sneaked it over the right field wall for his first home run in 15 games.

Three batters later, Bonifacio drove in the go-ahead run with a single to left field. Lucas Duda, who doubled, lumbered home from second base, sliding to beat the throw to the plate from Delmonico.

Escobar made it 3-1 in the ninth when he singled with two outs to score Bonifacio from second base.

Royals reliever Wily Peralta pitched a scoreless ninth for his eighth save.

