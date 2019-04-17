Moncada's 2-homer night sparks White Sox past Royals

Apr 16, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA;Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez (40) throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Yoan Moncada homered twice Tuesday night, and Reynaldo Lopez pitched six effective innings for his first win of the season as the host Chicago White Sox stopped the Kansas City Royals 5-1.

Lopez (1-2), who entered the game with a 12.15 ERA, permitted five hits and a run in his 104-pitch stint. He issued two walks and struck out five. Four relievers obtained the final nine outs as Chicago won for the fourth time in five games and clinched a victory in the three-game series that concludes Wednesday.

Jorge Lopez (0-2) fanned 10 and walked two over six innings for Kansas City, but he couldn’t keep the ball in the yard, allowing three homers among his eight hits. Lopez was touched for four runs.

The Royals initiated the scoring in the second when Lucas Duda launched his second homer of the year to right field. That lead lasted until the third, when Moncada cracked his first long ball of the night, taking an outside fastball the other way to left-center.

Leury Garcia snapped a 1-1 tie in the fifth when Jorge Lopez made a mistake with an 0-2 changeup, leaving it over the middle above the knees. Garcia drilled his first homer of the year with Yolmer Sanchez aboard, and Moncada followed it by jacking a hanging curve over the wall in right for his fifth homer of the year.

Yonder Alonso capped the scoring in the eighth when he clubbed his third homer of the year to right off reliever Jake Newberry. The blast polished off a 4-for-4 performance for Alonso, upping his batting average to .220.

Kansas City missed on a golden chance to break a tie in the fourth when Jorge Soler and Duda singled with one out. Reynaldo Lopez induced a 5-4-3 double play ball from Chris Owings to quash the threat.

The Royals, who fell to 5-12, were held hitless over the last four innings. Duda (2-for-4) was the only Kansas City player with multiple hits.

