Royals beat White Sox in 10th without a hit

Michael A. Taylor scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error by Garrett Crochet in the 10th inning Sunday afternoon as the visiting Kansas City Royals rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

The Royals overcame a pair of one-run leads before tying it with a ninth-inning long ball and then playing small ball to take the lead in the 10th.

Taylor started the 10th inning as the designated runner at second, and immediately took third on a sacrifice bunt by Nicky Lopez.

After Whit Merrifield was intentionally walked, Andrew Benintendi laid down a perfect bunt to the right side of the mound. Crochet (0-1) fielded the ball but did not appear to set himself well, and his throw home was in the dirt in front of catcher Zack Collins, allowing Taylor to easily score.

Benintendi’s bunt occurred after Kansas City forged a 3-3 tie on Carlos Santana’s leadoff homer to center field in the ninth off White Sox closer Liam Hendriks. It was Santana’s first home run of the season.

Chicago had taken a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth when Adam Eaton hit a pinch-hit two-run homer inside the right field foul pole off Jesse Hahn.

Benintendi also hit an RBI single in the eighth that gave Kansas City a 2-1 lead.

Greg Holland (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings for Kansas City in picking up the victory. Kyle Zimmer earned his first career save by striking out Eaton and Collins before retiring Nick Madrigal, stranding designated runner Nick Williams at second.

The White Sox saw a six-game winning snapped against the Royals and struggled all day in clutch situations. Chicago went 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 runners.

Leury Garcia doubled in Chicago’s first run in the fourth, and Merrifield tied the score in the fifth with an RBI single off Dylan Cease.

Cease allowed one run on four hits. He struck out six and issued three walks in a 90-pitch outing.

Kansas City left-hander Mike Minor allowed one run on four hits in four innings. He struck out three and walked three in an 85-pitch outing.

--Field Level Media