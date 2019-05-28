White Sox beat Royals in completion of suspended game

EditorsNote: Game resumed Tuesday after being suspended Monday

May 28, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez (5) runs to first base on a game winning single against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Yolmer Sanchez ripped a walk-off RBI single with one out in the ninth inning as the host Chicago White Sox recorded a 2-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday in the completion of a suspended game.

James McCann highlighted his fifth three-hit performance of the season with a double in the ninth. Sanchez, who had an RBI single in the fifth inning before the game was suspended on Monday, deposited a pitch from Kevin McCarthy (1-2) past a five-man infield to plate McCann to end Chicago’s three-game skid.

White Sox relievers Aaron Bummer, Evan Marshall and Alex Colome (2-0) combined to allow one hit over four scoreless innings upon the resumption of the game. Colome required just nine pitches to retire the side in the ninth.

Rain delays totaling nearly four hours forced the suspension of Monday’s game. The score was tied at 1 and two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning and a runner on second.

Ryan Cordell struck out to complete the fifth inning when the game resumed on Tuesday before making amends in his next at-bat.

Cordell led off the eighth inning by depositing a pitch from Jake Diekman (0-2) into the left-field corner for a stand-up double. Eloy Jimenez worked a walk in his second straight at-bat since the game resumed, but Jose Abreu grounded into a double play to end the threat.

Hunter Dozier had a two-out RBI single in the fourth inning for the Royals, who have lost four of their last five overall and fell to a majors-worst 7-18 on the road.

Adalberto Mondesi doubled to left field, advanced to third on Alex Gordon’s fly ball to center and scored on Dozier’s RBI single to open the scoring in the fourth inning.

Sanchez forged a tie in the fifth inning after the first delay concluded, as his two-out RBI single to left field plated McCann.

Royals right-hander Brad Keller (3-5, 4.43 ERA) will square off against White Sox righty Lucas Giolito (6-1, 2.77) in Tuesday’s regularly scheduled game.

—Field Level Media