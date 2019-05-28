White Sox-Royals game suspended due to rain

The Monday game between the host Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals was suspended with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning due to inclement weather.

The contest, with the score tied 1-1, is set to resume at 5:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The clubs will play their scheduled game 30 to 40 minutes after the suspended game ends.

Chicago and Kansas City endured a pair of lengthy rain delays totaling nearly four hours on Monday.

The Royals manufactured a run in the fourth inning to open the scoring. Adalberto Mondesi doubled to left field with one out, and he advanced to third when Alex Gordon hit a fly ball to center one batter later. Hunter Dozier followed with an RBI single to left field, scoring Mondesi.

Chicago tied the game in the fifth moments after a long delay concluded.

Yolmer Sanchez singled to drive in lead runner James McCann, and trailing runner Jose Rondon was thrown out at second base. Another storm rolled in moments later, beginning to drench an already saturated field anew.

Play had resumed for just six minutes before action was halted again. When the game resumes, Ryan Cordell will be at the plate with one runner on base for the White Sox.

Royals right-hander Homer Bailey engaged in a pitcher’s duel with White Sox counterpart Ivan Nova, who spaced six hits and one run in five innings with two strikeouts and no walks.

Bailey didn’t return after the fifth-inning delay. He was charged with one run on three hits and a walk in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five, and he is still responsible for a runner on base.

Brian Flynn replaced Bailey and gave up Sanchez’s RBI hit and threw a wild pitch before the game was suspended.

Bidding for his first win as a White Sox pitcher at Guaranteed Rate Field after joining the team in the offseason, Nova pitched efficiently before the delay, throwing 44 of his 59 pitches for strikes.

With heavy storms approaching the ballpark, the teams played at a brisk pace in the early going. As tornado warnings moved into the area, lightning flashed and heavy rain fell, delaying the game 1 hour, 18 minutes after the first pitch.

Rain emerged in the second inning and fell heavily in spots, prompting White Sox groundskeeper Roger Bossard and the grounds crew to use drying agents on the infield dirt between innings.

