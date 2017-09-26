Preview: Angels at White Sox

The Los Angeles Angels are moving closer to elimination in the playoff race but will try to notch a much-needed victory on Tuesday, when they visit the Chicago White Sox for the second contest of their four-game series. The Angels are five games behind Minnesota for the American League’s second wild-card spot with six games to play.

Los Angeles fell for the seventh time in eight games when it suffered a 4-2 defeat on Monday. Mike Trout belted his 30th homer of the campaign but was unable to prevent his club from losing more ground to the Twins. Chicago has won 10 of its last 16 games, and Monday’s victory halted a seven-game skid against the Angels. Slugger Jose Abreu (shin) has missed back-to-back contests, but the club is hopeful he can return to the lineup on Tuesday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Angels RH Parker Bridwell (8-3, 3.86 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Chris Volstad (1-0, 1.08)

Bridwell lost to Cleveland in his last turn as he gave up four runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old has just one victory over his last seven outings despite allowing fewer than three runs on four occasions during that stretch. Bridwell is making his first career start against the White Sox but is 4-0 with a 3.20 ERA in eight turns on the road, with the Angels winning all eight of the outings.

Volstad is filling in for Carson Fulmer, who is being pushed back to Saturday due to a blister on his right index finger. The 31-year-old, who is making his first major-league start since 2012 while with the Chicago Cubs, recorded the victory with 4 1/3 innings of relief on Thursday against Houston after replacing the injured Fulmer. This is Volstad’s fifth appearance with the White Sox after going 3-10 with a 5.57 ERA in 27 appearances (18 starts) at Triple-A Charlotte.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 2B Yoan Moncada (shin) missed Monday’s contest in the midst of a power stretch during which he has hit five homers in 15 games.

2. Los Angeles DH Albert Pujols is just 7-for-46 with two homers and four RBIs over his last 13 contests.

3. Chicago SS Tim Anderson was hitless in four at-bats in the opener, ending his career-high 15-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, White Sox 5