Heaney strikes out 12 as Angels blank White Sox

Andrew Heaney pitched seven scoreless innings with a career-high 12 strikeouts, and the Los Angeles Angels held on for a 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox to complete a three-game sweep Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Heaney (9-9) allowed only three hits and walked none to earn his second win in the past three starts. The fifth-year southpaw struck out at least one batter in six of the seven innings he worked.

Los Angeles climbed one game within .500 after wrapping up its 10-game road trip with a 7-3 record.

Chicago lost its fifth game in a row. The White Sox were shut out for the 11th time this season.

Mike Trout followed up his 5-for-5 performance one night earlier by going 2-for-4. He increased his team-leading batting average to .316 with 33 home runs and 68 RBIs on the season.

Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. He has hit .533 (8-for-15) with a double, a triple, three homers and nine RBIs in four games since learning that he will need Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

The game was scoreless until the Angels broke through in the seventh. First baseman Jose Fernandez led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a walk to Kaleb Cowart.

Kole Calhoun punched a two-out single to right field to drive in Fernandez for the go-ahead run.

Ty Buttrey recorded a scoreless eighth, pitching around a leadoff single by Yoan Moncada, to preserve the lead.

Blake Parker flirted with trouble in the ninth, but Jose Alvarez recorded the final out for his first save.

White Sox rookie reliever Ian Hamilton (0-1) took the loss after he was charged with his first career earned run in his fourth appearance. Hamilton put runners on first and second before giving way to another rookie, Caleb Frare, who quickly surrendered the go-ahead single to Calhoun.

The bullpen loss spoiled a strong performance by White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez, who pitched six scoreless innings and matched a season high with 10 strikeouts. Lopez allowed two hits and walked three, but he was pulled before the top of the seventh as his pitch count reached 105.

