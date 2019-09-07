Late homers lift Angels over White Sox

Brian Goodwin belted a game-tying, two-run home run in the eighth inning, Justin Upton hit a go-ahead homer in the ninth, and the Los Angeles Angels held on for a 5-4 win over the host Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Sep 6, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (27) delivers against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani added a double and a triple for the Angels, who trailed 4-1 to start the seventh before mounting a comeback. Luis Rengifo also homered for Los Angeles, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout left the game in the fifth inning because of right toe discomfort. His status is day-to-day.

Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer in a losing effort for Chicago. Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez also drove in one run apiece.

Veteran bench coach Joe McEwing managed the White Sox in place of Rick Renteria, who underwent shoulder surgery during the day and is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the weekend.

Angels right-hander Hansel Robles (5-0) earned the victory with two perfect innings of relief, striking out three. He was one of three pitchers who followed starter Dillon Peters, who gave up four runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

White Sox closer Alex Colome (4-3) took the loss after allowing Upton’s 406-foot blast to left field to lead off the ninth. He followed left-hander Aaron Bummer, who gave up Goodwin’s two-run shot and spoiled a strong start by Lucas Giolito.

Giolito limited the Angels to two runs on three hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out six.

The White Sox jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Abreu matched his career high with his 107th RBI when he doubled to left field to drive in Anderson. In the next at-bat, Jimenez had an RBI groundout to third base to score Yoan Moncada.

The Angels trimmed the deficit to 2-1 when Rengifo clubbed a solo shot to lead off the third. It was his seventh homer.

In the fifth, the White Sox increased their lead to 4-1 on Anderson’s two-run blast. He hit a towering fly ball beyond the wall in left field for his 16th homer.

An RBI groundout by Andrelton Simmons pulled the Angels within 4-2 in the seventh.

—Field Level Media