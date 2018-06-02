White Sox pile up hits, use six pitchers to beat Brewers

EditorsNote: Multiple factual corrections made

Tim Anderson’s two-out, two-run triple in the sixth inning broke open a tie game, and five Chicago relievers held Milwaukee hitless for the final 5 2/3 innings as the White Sox rolled to an 8-3 win over the visiting Brewers on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field in the first game of a three-game interleague series.

Hector Santiago started for the White Sox and was pulled with one out in the fourth after allowing three runs on five hits and five walks with one strikeout.

He was followed to the mound by Chris Volstad, Luis Avilan, Joakim Soria, Bruce Rondon and Nate Jones, who allowed a combined three baserunners, all on walks, to secure the win for Chicago. Avilan (2-0) got the win for getting the final out of the sixth inning.

Chase Anderson (4-4) took the loss for the Brewers after allowing four runs (three earned) in 5 2/3 innings with one strikeout and one walk.

Adam Engel and Jose Abreu had two hits each for the White Sox as all nine batters in the lineup had at least one hit.

The Brewers got on the board in the first as Ryan Braun bashed a one-out, two-run homer over the center field fence off Santiago to stake Milwaukee to a 2-0 lead.

Milwaukee added to its lead in the third when Hernan Perez’s sacrifice fly allowed Travis Shaw to score from third base.

The White Sox evened things up in the bottom of the third.

Charlie Tilson’s single up the middle brought home Engel, who doubled, to get Chicago on the board, and Tilson stole second base to get into scoring position. Trayce Thompson followed with a ground ball to third base that was thrown away by Shaw, allowing Tilson to score and Thompson to advance to second.

Yoan Moncada then singled to center field to push home Thompson and tie the game at 3-3.

Chicago took the lead in the sixth on Anderson’s triple off Matt Albers that drove home Abreu and Daniel Palka. Omar Narvaez followed with a single to right field to plate Anderson.

The White Sox added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh as a two-out single by Yolmer Sanchez sent home Thompson, and a later single by Palka allowed Sanchez to score.

