Houser outduels Keuchel as Brewers edge White Sox

Adrian Houser pitched seven shutout innings to outduel Dallas Keuchel, and Eric Sogard delivered an RBI single as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers edged the Chicago White Sox 1-0 on Wednesday night to snap Chicago’s six-game winning streak.

Aug 5, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) delivers in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth to earn his second save and lift the Brewers, who were outhit 6-5 and had no extra-base hits.

Danny Mendick went 3-for-3 with a double for the White Sox. Each team stranded five runners.

Houser (1-0) limited the White Sox to five hits, four of them singles, while walking two and striking out five. It was the right-hander’s first victory since last Aug. 21, and he lowered this season’s ERA to 0.75.

Milwaukee struck for the game’s lone run in the third inning behind a trio of successive singles. Sogard’s base hit to center scored Mark Mathias, who opened the inning with a hit to the same spot and went to second a hit by Orlando Arcia.

Keuchel escaped further trouble and was otherwise sterling while becoming the first Chicago starter to pitch past the sixth inning this season. Keuchel (2-1) walked one and struck out eight.

Chicago squandered a prime scoring chance against Houser in the sixth. Mendick hit a one-out double and went to third on Yoan Moncada’s two-out infield single. But Houser fanned Jose Abreu to end the threat.

Luis Robert and Moncada both flied out to the warning track against David Phelps with a runner aboard in the eighth.

Houser was making his first career regular season start against the White Sox. He pitched against them in a July 22 exhibition at Guaranteed Rate Field, allowing one run in 4 2/3 innings.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell heled left fielder Christian Yelich and first baseman Justin Smoak out of the starting lineup, with both players struggling. Through eight games, Yelich is just 3-for-34 (.088), while Smoak, who pinch-hit in the eighth and lined out to second, is batting .156.

—Field Level Media