Escobar's pair of HRs help Twins over White Sox

Twins third baseman Eduardo Escobar ripped two solo home runs and doubled in a third run, and Brian Dozier and Logan Morrison added solo homers as Minnesota scored early and beat the Chicago White Sox 6-4 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

Dozier, who entered the night mired in a 3-for-43 slump that saw his batting average fall to .226, was moved from the leadoff spot to second in the order, and he responded with three hits, including a triple and the homer.

The Twins, who finished with 12 hits, won for the second time in three games, but it was just their third win in their last 15 games.

Twins right-hander Jose Berrios (3-3), who was hit hard in back-to-back losses in his two previous starts, went six innings, giving up four runs on six hits, including home runs to Jose Abreu and Leury Garcia.

Berrios allowed a hit and an uncharacteristic two walks to load the bases in the bottom of the fifth, but he got White Sox slugger Matt Davidson to ground out to end the threat. Berrios retired the side in order in the sixth.

In the seventh, Twins lefty reliever Zach Duke got the first two outs before giving up a single to Yolmer Sanchez, his third hit of the game.

Duke gave way to right-hander Ryan Pressly, who allowed an infield hit and a walk to load the bases, again bringing Davidson up with the bags full. But Davidson, who has nine homers this season, struck out on a check swing.

The Twins’ bullpen combined for three shutout innings, concluding with Fernando Rodney’s fourth save in seven opportunities.

White Sox starter Carson Fulmer, who was coming off his best start of the season after throwing seven shutout innings in a win in Kansas City on April 28, didn’t make it out of the fourth, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks.

The White Sox jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a two-run home run from Abreu, his seventh, in the first inning.

However, Escobar hit his first homer of the game, his fifth of the season, to lead off the second against Fulmer. Ryan LaMarre singled in a run later in the inning.

In the third, Dozier led off with a bomb to left-center field, and two outs later, Escobar homered to right. Logan Morrison, who homered in Thursday night’s loss to the White Sox, went back-to-back on a long home run to center field.

In the third, Sanchez tripled to right field and scored when Abreu, who had three hits on the night, grounded out.

Garcia, who had two hits, slugged his first home run of the season in the fourth.

Yoan Moncada, who missed Thursday’s game with a sore left hamstring, left Friday’s game in the bottom of the fifth inning after retreating gingerly to first base on a flyout. Adam Engel pinch ran.

