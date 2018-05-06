Rosario, Lynn lift Twins over White Sox

Eddie Rosario went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs to match a career high, and the Minnesota Twins rolled to an 8-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

Rosario’s outburst provided more than enough run support for right-hander Lance Lynn (1-3), who earned his first win since signing a one-year deal with the Twins at the start of spring training. The 30-year-old Lynn held the White Sox to two runs on eight hits, no walks and seven strikeouts in six innings.

Minnesota has won back-to-back games and three of four.

Shortstop Tim Anderson went 3-for-4 with a double and two solo home runs to lead the White Sox, who have lost six of seven.

White Sox left-hander Hector Santiago (0-1) was hammered hard in his second start of the season. He gave up eight runs on six hits and six walks in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out two.

Minnesota quickly seized a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Eduardo Escobar, Rosario and Mitch Garver drove in one run apiece as five of the Twins’ first six hitters reached base.

The White Sox shaved the deficit to 3-1 on a run-scoring single by Jose Abreu before Minnesota struck again.

The Twins added three runs in the third to pull ahead 6-1. Rosario belted a two-run shot to right field for his sixth homer of the season and his third in the past five games. Ehire Adrianza drove in the third run of the inning with a double.

Rosario continued his monster night with a two-run double in the fourth to push Minnesota’s lead to 8-1.

Anderson doubled and scored in the fifth for Chicago’s second run. He followed with a solo homer to left field to cut the deficit to 8-3 in the seventh.

Anderson clubbed another solo home run in the ninth to finish the scoring.

The White Sox played their first game without second baseman Yoan Moncada, who was put on the 10-day disabled list earlier in the day with left hamstring tightness. Moncada is hitting .263 with six home runs and 15 RBIs in 29 games.

