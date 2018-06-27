Sanchez drives in 4 as White Sox down Twins

EditorsNote: Resent with Game ID added

Yolmer Sanchez matched his career best of four RBIs, including the go-ahead two-run single, to help the Chicago White Sox post an 8-4 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Avisail Garcia homered and Leury Garcia had three hits as Chicago won for the third time in the past four games.

Brian Dozier and Ehire Adrianza homered for the Twins. Adrianza also had a run-scoring single for Minnesota, which has dropped four of its last five games.

The start of the game was delayed by one hour, 48 minutes due to heavy rain.

White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (3-5) gave up four runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Four relievers combined to no-hit Minnesota over the final 2 2/3 innings. Joakim Soria finished up in a non-save situation.

Twins right-hander Lance Lynn (5-6) struck out eight in five-plus innings. He was charged with five runs — four earned — and eight hits and walked one.

Chicago scored three times in the sixth to take a 5-4 lead.

The White Sox loaded the bases with three straight singles off Lynn. Right-hander Ryan Pressly entered and walked Tim Anderson on five pitches to force in a run.

Two outs later, Sanchez stroked a two-run single to right-center off left-hander Taylor Rogers to give Chicago the one-run edge.

Avisail Garcia added insurance when he led off the seventh by hitting a 1-1 curveball from right-hander Alan Busenitz over the wall in left.

Sanchez added a run-scoring single to right in the eighth to make it 7-4. Jose Abreu followed by drawing a bases-loaded walk to make it a four-run margin.

Dozier hit a 1-0 fastball just over the fence in left with one out in the second inning to get Minnesota on the board.

The lead increased to 2-0 in the third when Adrianza led off by hitting a first-pitch fastball from Lopez over the fence in center.

Chicago tied the score in the bottom of the third as Yoan Moncada delivered a run-scoring triple to right-center field and scored on a grounder by Sanchez.

Minnesota scored twice in the fifth, with consecutive singles by Mitch Garver, Jake Cave and Adrianza plating the first run. Joe Mauer’s sacrifice fly to right added another to give the Twins a 4-2 edge.

—Field Level Media