Twins score three in ninth to top White Sox

Eddie Rosario hit a go-ahead single with two outs in top of the ninth inning, and the visiting Minnesota Twins pulled away for a 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Jorge Polanco drove in two runs after Rosario’s decisive hit as part of the Twins’ late charge. Robbie Grossman notched a fourth-inning RBI for Minnesota, which has won six of its past eight games.

Nicky Delmonico and Yoan Moncada hit solo home runs for the White Sox.

A 52-minute rain delay prompted an early departure for White Sox starter Michael Kopech in his major league debut. The 22-year-old pitched two scoreless innings while allowing three hits, walking none and striking out four.

Twins right-hander Trevor May (2-0) earned the win out of the bullpen. He was one of three relievers to follow starter Jose Berrios, who stayed in the game after the rain delay and allowed one run over five innings.

Taylor Rogers struck out two in a perfect ninth inning for his second save.

White Sox right-hander Dylan Covey (4-11) drew the loss in his first relief appearance of the season.

The White Sox grabbed a 1-0 lead on a solo home run by Delmonico in the second. The blast to center field gave Delmonico six homers on the season and three in the past five games.

The Twins responded with a pair of runs in the fourth to go ahead 2-1. Grossman evened the score when he singled to right field to drive in Logan Forsythe. Moments later, Jake Cave darted in from third base while Grossman was hung up in a rundown between first and second base.

A solo home run from Moncada tied the score at 2 in the seventh. Moncada ripped a slider over the wall in left-center field for his 16th home run, doubling his total from one season ago.

The White Sox announced during the game that All-Star first baseman Jose Abreu had successful outpatient surgery on his lower abdomen and groin at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Abreu, who arrived to the clubhouse complaining about pain in the area, is expected to be able to return to baseball activities in about two weeks.

White Sox bench coach Joe McEwing served as manager in place of Rick Renteria, who experienced light-headedness and was hospitalized one day earlier in Minnesota. Renteria is out of the hospital but must undergo additional tests.

