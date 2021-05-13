White Sox outslug Twins for fifth straight win

Billy Hamilton matched a career high with four hits and finished a home run short of the cycle as the host Chicago White Sox powered past the Minnesota Twins 13-8 on Wednesday night for their fifth consecutive win.

Chicago’s Jose Abreu had a run-scoring triple among his two hits and three RBIs, and rookie Andrew Vaughn drilled his first major league homer.

The White Sox out-hit the Twins 14-13 and scored at least nine runs for the fifth time in seven games. Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada had two hits apiece for the White Sox.

Josh Donaldson paced the Twins’ attack, going 3-for-5 with three RBIs.

Minnesota grabbed a 1-0 lead on Nelson Cruz’s solo home run in the first inning, but the Twins struggled to keep up with Chicago’s firepower after that, losing for the sixth time in seven games.

Envisioned as a primary threat to the White Sox bid for an American League Central title entering the season, the defending division champion Twins would fall 10 games behind Central-leading Chicago if they lose Thursday’s series finale.

Abreu’s RBI triple and a run-scoring single from Yermin Mercedes in the bottom of the first gave the White Sox a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Chicago added two more runs in the second inning, as Hamilton tripled Vaughn home before scoring on a wild pitch by Twins lefty J.A. Happ.

Happ recovered to retire the side in the third, but his night ended soon after, as the White Sox erupted for five runs in the fourth. Vaughn hit a two-run shot, and Abreu punctuated the rally with a two-run single against reliever Shaun Anderson.

Happ (2-1) allowed nine runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

White Sox starter Dallas Kuechel (2-1) yielded six runs on eight hits with one walk and one strikeout in 5 2/3 innings. Kuechel allowed four runs in a troublesome sixth, as a two-run single from Luis Arraez drew Minnesota within 12-7.

Mitch Garver, Jorge Polanco, Arraez and Cruz had two hits apiece for the Twins.

Chicago’s Yasmani Grandal homered for the second time in as many nights.

--Field Level Media