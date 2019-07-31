McNeil, Conforto carry Mets past White Sox in 11th

EditorsNote: Clarified unearned run allowed for Syndergaard in 5th graf

Jul 30, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets fans lean up against the newly installed protective netting that spans to the fouls poles on each end of the field prior to a game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff McNeil smacked a go-ahead, two-run home run in the 11th inning, Michael Conforto added insurance with a solo shot and Amed Rosario had four hits to lift the visiting New York Mets to a 5-2 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

The Mets rebounded from closer Edwin Diaz’s blown save to win their fifth straight game. The White Sox lost for the sixth time in seven games and fell to 2-6 on their season-high, 10-game homestand.

Chicago tied the game against Diaz in the ninth on Tim Anderson’s sacrifice fly as Diaz was unable to build upon Seth Lugo’s heroics one inning earlier. With one out, the bases loaded and the Mets ahead 2-1, Lugo induced White Sox No. 3 hitter Jose Abreu on a double-play groundout to end the threat.

Robert Gsellman (2-2) earned the win, striking out two in a perfect 10th and 11th. Jose Ruiz (1-2) was the loser after allowing one run in one-third of an inning, although McNeil and Conforto both connected against Josh Osich.

Noah Syndergaard struck out 11 in 7 1/3 innings while allowing one unearned run in what potentially was his final start as a Met. A rumor mill staple as Wednesday’s trade deadline looms, he scattered five hits, walked one and notched double-digit strikeouts for the second time this season and 16th in his career.

Before its late power barrage, New York scored via a pair of RBI groundouts — from Tomas Nido in the second inning and Robinson Cano in the fifth. Conforto had three hits, and Pete Alonso and McNeil added two apiece.

White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada left the game with right hamstring tightness in the second inning. Ryan Goins replaced Moncada, who didn’t come to bat and completed just one defensive play, retiring Wilson Ramos on a grounder with two runners aboard for the final out of the first inning.

Goins delivered Chicago’s first hit of the night with a double leading off the fifth. Representing the potential go-ahead run with two outs in the sixth, Goins grounded to first base.

The White Sox scored earlier in the frame when Abreu reached on a Todd Frazier fielding error to score Yolmer Sanchez, who had two hits.

Reynaldo Lopez took a no-decision, scattering two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings with four walks and six strikeouts.

