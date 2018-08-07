Lynn's first Yanks start results in 7-0 rout of White Sox

EditorsNote: Adds Gardner’s first name, other minor edits

Lance Lynn pitched two-hit ball for 7 1/3 masterful innings and the visiting New York Yankees halted their season-high, five-game losing streak with a 7-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Inserted into the rotation to replace a struggling Sonny Gray, Lynn (8-8) produced a gem in his first start for the Yankees and first start since July 27 for Minnesota at Boston.

He walked Yolmer Sanchez and gave up a single to Daniel Palka in the first, then retired a career-high 19 consecutive hitters before giving up a single to Nicky Delmonico leading off the eighth. Lynn’s pitches frequently hit the corners of the plate.

Lynn tied a season high with nine strikeouts, walked one, threw 108 pitches and earned a standing ovation from Yankees fans. Seven of his strikeouts were swinging.

The right-hander got his ninth strikeout when he got Palka to chase a high full-count fastball for the second out of the seventh.

Lynn’s only jam occurred in the first after Palka’s infield single put runners at first and third. Lynn recovered to strike out Avisail Garcia with a curveball just below the strike zone.

The Yankees reached Chicago at about 4 a.m. local time following their 5-4, 10-inning loss in Boston on Sunday. It took them awhile to get going against Dylan Covey, who gave up four runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Covey (4-8) retired the first 10 hitters on 39 pitches before Giancarlo Stanton walked in the fourth. A double by Didi Gregorius off the base of the right field fence moved Stanton to third, and a base hit by Aaron Hicks gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

The Yankees took a 2-0 lead in the inning when shortstop Tim Anderson could not make a diving stop of Gleyber Torres’ single. New York nearly went up 5-0, but center fielder Adam Engel made a leaping catch well above the fence to rob Greg Bird of a homer.

New York added two in the fifth when Kyle Higashioka scored on a wild pitch and Brett Gardner beat left fielder Delmonico’s throw to the plate on a base hit by Gregorius.

Torres added insurance by homering over the left field fence in the eighth just to the right of Delmonico’s leaping attempt. Neil Walker capped the scoring with a two-run drive to right-center field later in the eighth.

Chicago saw its season-high, four-game winning streak stopped. The White Sox were blanked for the 10th time and wound up using third baseman Matt Davidson to pitch the ninth. He gave up a hit and a walk but no runs.

