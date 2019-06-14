White Sox rally to knock off Yankees

EditorsNote: Fixed next-to-last graf — corrected to Marshall pitching scoreless inning before tie-breaking HR

Jun 13, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ (34) pitches during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Leury Garcia hit a tiebreaking homer to lead off the seventh inning and the Chicago White Sox rallied for a 5-4 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.

The White Sox won for the eighth time in their last 10 home games and for the 10th time in their last 15 games overall by overcoming a four-run deficit.

Garcia gave Chicago its first lead by hitting a full-count slider from Adam Ottavino (2-2) over the right-center field fence. Garcia’s fourth homer capped an 11-pitch at-bat that saw him fall behind 0-2 and foul off five pitches.

Tim Anderson, who hit a grand slam off Masahiro Tanaka on April 14 in New York, hit a game-tying three-run homer in the fifth off J.A. Happ. Garcia also drove in Chicago’s first run with a double.

The Yankees lost for the seventh time in 10 games after winning 32 of their previous 42 games.

The Yankees built a 4-0 lead by scoring twice in the second and fourth.

Didi Gregorius scored on a wild pitch and Clint Frazier followed with an RBI single to left. After scoring on Frazier’s single in the second, Brett Gardner made it 4-0 by lifting Ivan Nova’s 3-1 fastball over the right-field fence, knocking in Gleyber Torres.

Happ escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth but ran into the trouble in the fifth.

After Garcia’s double made it 4-1, Anderson belted a 1-1 fastball over the center field fence to tie it.

Happ allowed four runs on five hits in five innings. He walked four and struck out two.

Nova faced the Yankees for the third time since they traded him to Pittsburgh in 2016 and allowed four runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five, walked two and was lifted after issuing a two-out walk to Gleyber Torres in the sixth.

Josh Osich retired Gardner to end the sixth and keep the game tied. Evan Marshall (2-0) tossed a scoreless seventh and, after Chicago went ahead, Kelvin Herrera pitched a scoreless eighth. Aaron Bummer allowed a hit in the ninth and notched his first career save.

—Field Level Media