Athletics rally from five-run deficit to defeat White Sox

Stephen Piscotty and Matt Olson homered, and Nick Martini drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as the Oakland A’s came back from five runs down to knock off the Chicago White Sox 7-6 on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Piscotty hit a two-out double in the eighth inning, and Martini singled him home to put the A’s in front. It was Martini’s first career hit in the big leagues, a clutch single up the middle.

Oakland reliever Blake Treinen got Matt Davidson to ground out into a game-ending double play to pick up his 17th save and secure the win for the Athletics, who bounced back from a Friday night loss to the White Sox with their sixth victory in their last seven games.

Tim Anderson’s three-run home run highlighted a five-run first-inning for the White Sox. Jose Abreu and Kevan Smith each had RBI singles in the first inning as Chicago jumped out to a 5-0 lead.

The A’s chipped away at the deficit. Piscotty hit his seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot in the second inning.

Oakland has hit a home run in 24 consecutive road games, tying the major league record set by the 1996 Baltimore Orioles.

Jed Lowrie’s two-run double drove home Jonathan Lucroy and Franklin Barreto to the tie score at 5 in the fifth inning.

Olson’s solo home run gave the A’s the lead at 6-5 in the sixth inning. Chicago answered back with a tying run on Yoan Moncada’s RBI groundout in the bottom of the sixth.

Athletics reliever Lou Trivino (5-1) struck out four of the five batters he faced to pick up the win.

Both starting pitchers left the game with injuries. Oakland starter Daniel Mengden suffered a sprained right foot and left after two innings. He surrendered five runs on four hits with a strikeout and a walk.

Chicago starter Dylan Covey left after four innings with a sore hip. He was charged with four runs on two hits, striking out one and walking four.

White Sox reliever Juan Minaya (0-2) took the loss.

Oakland right-hander Paul Blackburn is slated to start in Sunday’s series finale. The White Sox are expected to counter with left-hander Carlos Rodon.

—Field Level Media