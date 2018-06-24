Moncada drives in six as White Sox rout Athletics

The Oakland Athletics set a major league record for consecutive road games with a home run, but the host Chicago White Sox erupted with two big innings for a 10-3 win Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Yoan Moncada went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and a career-high six RBIs for the White Sox. Chicago scored five runs in the fifth inning and five more in the sixth to salvage a series split.

Mark Canha’s blast in the fifth gave Oakland a home run in 25 games in a row on the road. That surpassed the previous mark of 24 straight road games with a homer, which was set by a 1996 Baltimore

Orioles squad that featured Brady Anderson, Rafael Palmeiro, Bobby Bonilla, and Cal Ripken Jr. among others.

Moncada spearheaded both of Chicago’s big innings. He hit a go-ahead, bases-clearing double off the base of the right field wall in the fifth to give the White Sox a 3-2 lead. Avisail Garcia and Jose Abreu followed with back-to-back, run-scoring singles to make it 5-2.

In the sixth, Daniel Palka and Yolmer Sanchez hit solo home runs to increase Chicago’s advantage to 7-2. Omar Narvaez and Adam Engel added a pair of singles, which set the stage for Moncada’s three-run blast to right field to make it 10-2.

The barrage made a winner of White Sox starter Carlos Rodon (1-2), who held the A’s to two runs on seven hits in eight innings. The southpaw walked none and struck out three.

Oakland starter Paul Blackburn (1-2) drew the loss after giving up six runs on eight hits in five innings. Liam Hendriks replaced Blackburn and allowed four runs in one inning of relief.

The A’s opened the scoring in the second inning. Matt Olson singled to center field, advanced to third base on a double by Stephen Piscotty and scored on a sacrifice fly by Canha.

Three innings later, Canha hammered a 92 mph fastball beyond the left-field wall for his 10th home run.

Khris Davis sprinted home from third base on a wild pitch in the ninth to finish the scoring.

The A’s lead the big leagues with 68 home runs in 38 games on the road, compared with 36 homers in 40 games at home. They are on pace to break the franchise record for home runs on the road (130 in 1996).

