White Sox end 8-game skid, earn DH split with A's

Omar Narvaez went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and the Chicago White Sox snapped a season-worst, eight-game losing streak with a 6-4 victory over the visiting Oakland Athletics on Friday night to earn a split of a doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Oakland won the opener 11-2 as Franklin Barreto homered twice and drove in a career-best six runs.

In the nightcap, Tim Anderson went 2-for-4 with a homer and three runs as Chicago beat the Athletics for the first time in five meetings this season. Adam Engel added a two-run single for the White Sox.

Matt Olson homered and drove in two runs for the Athletics, who had a season-best five-game winning streak halted. Khris Davis contributed a two-run single.

Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito (5-7) was charged with four runs on seven hits over seven-plus innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

Giolito entered the contest with a 1-4 record and 11.05 ERA in seven home starts this season.

Left-hander Xavier Cedeno snuffed out an Oakland threat by retiring three batters in a row in the eighth. Right-hander Joakim Soria struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 11th save.

Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt (0-3) gave up five runs (four earned) and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Olson’s sixth-inning blast to right pulled the Athletics within 3-2 and gave them at least one homer in 23 consecutive road games, one shy of the major league mark held by the 1996 Baltimore Orioles.

The White Sox responded by loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the inning. Engel followed with a two-run single to center to make it 5-2.

Giolito gave up back-to-back singles to Dustin Fowler and Marcus Semien to start the eighth before being removed. Left-hander Jace Fry walked Stephen Piscotty to load the bases before right-hander Chris Volstad allowed a two-run single to Davis.

Cedeno entered with runners at first and third and got Olson to line out before striking out Mark Canha and retiring Chad Pinder on a grounder.

Anderson led off the bottom of the eighth with a homer to left to make it 6-4.

Chicago pushed across three runs in the second inning to take a 3-1 advantage. Narvaez singled in the first two, and he scored later in the frame on Charlie Tilson’s single to left.

Olson got Oakland on the board first with a run-scoring single to center with two outs in the opening inning.

