Mariners edge White Sox behind Zunino's homer

Mike Zunino hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, and Feliz Hernandez overcame a rocky start to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

Nelson Cruz had a pair of RBI singles to fuel a Mariners comeback, and Zunino smacked a 3-2 fastball from White Sox starter James Shields for what turned out to be the winning home run for Seattle, which took two of three in the series.

Hernandez (3-2), making his 20th start against the White Sox, allowed three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Yoan Moncada deposited the first pitch Hernandez threw over the right field fence, and Tim Anderson had an RBI single in the first inning to give the White Sox an early 2-0 lead.

Cruz and Jean Segura had RBI singles in the third inning as the Mariners tied the score at 2-2.

Chicago regained the lead in the bottom of the third on Daniel Palka’s RBI groundout, but the White Sox only got one run out of a bases-loaded, one-out situation.

Cruz delivered again in the fifth inning, plating Daniel Vogelbach with a two-out single to tie the game 3-3.

Cruz went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, and Zunino had two hits and scored two runs for the Mariners.

Hard-throwing Seattle closer Edwin Diaz retired the White Sox in order in the ninth inning for the second straight game and earned his 10th save. Diaz struck out Omar Narvaez looking to end the game.

The Mariners’ bullpen tossed three perfect innings to hold the one-run lead.

Shields (1-3) allowed four runs on six hits with four strikeouts and four walks in six innings.

Seattle heads to Cleveland to begin a four-game series with the first-place Indians on Thursday, the final stop of a road trip. Chicago is off to Kansas City to play the Royals five times in four days, with a doubleheader on Saturday.

