Moncada, Abreu lead White Sox to rout of Mariners

Yoan Moncada finished a single shy of the cycle while Jose Abreu homered twice Monday night as the Chicago White Sox took out some early-season frustration on the Seattle Mariners with a 10-4 rout at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

Moncada, who entered the game leading the majors in strikeouts with 33, tripled, doubled and homered in his first three at-bats as the White Sox administered a frightful pummeling to Seattle starter Mike Leake. In 3 1/3 innings, Leake (2-2) was raked for 12 hits and eight runs, walking none and fanning one.

Meanwhile, Chicago starter Carson Fulmer (1-1) cruised through six innings to earn the win. Fulmer gave up just three hits and two runs, issuing a walk and striking out three.

The first seven White Sox collected hits against Leake. Moncada tripled and scored on Avisail Garcia’s single. After Garcia was picked off first, Abreu, Nicky Delmonico and Welington Castillo each singled, Castillo’s hit plating Abreu.

Following a wild pitch by Leake that scored Delmonico, Yolmer Sanchez cashed in Castillo with an RBI single and Matt Davidson ripped a double to chase Sanchez home.

Moncada and Abreu were at it again in the second. One out after Moncada led off with a double to right, Abreu drilled a two-run shot to left, his fifth of the season.

Garcia left the game in the second inning after suffering a hamstring strain while running to first base on a grounder to third. He will be re-evaluted Tuesday, the White Sox announced.

In the fourth, Moncada increased the lead to 8-0 with his fourth homer of the year, a solo blast to right-center off a changeup down and in.

The Mariners got on the board in the fifth when catcher Mike Zunino cracked a two-run shot to left-center with Mitch Haniger aboard. It was Zunino’s first hit of the year.

Adam Engel’s RBI single in the bottom of the fifth upped the White Sox’s lead to 9-2. Abreu capped their onslaught in the sixth with a solo shot to left-center, marking the 12th multi-homer game of his career.

Haniger walloped his eighth homer of the year off reliever Chris Beck in the seventh and Jean Segura added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Beck worked the last three innings for his first save.

