Moncada lifts White Sox over Mariners in home opener

Yoan Moncada had two hits and four RBIs, including a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh inning, to lead the host Chicago White Sox to a 10-8 victory against the Seattle Mariners in their home opener on Friday afternoon.

Apr 5, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada (10) hits a two-run double against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago dashed to a 6-1 lead after two innings, but Seattle didn’t yield its four-game winning streak without a fight. The Mariners scored the game’s next seven runs to take an 8-6 lead midway through the sixth inning, grabbing the advantage with a four-run sixth that included two-run home runs from Mitch Haniger and Ryon Healy.

Chicago’s Welington Castillo drove in a run in the seventh when he was hit by a pitch before Moncada put the White Sox ahead 9-8 with a line-drive, two-run single to center against Zac Rosscup.

Tim Anderson added a solo home run in the eighth to finish with three hits, three RBIs and four runs scored.

Domingo Santana and Daniel Vogelbach also homered for the Mariners, while Omar Narvaez had three hits.

Alex Colome struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to earn his second save.

Santana drilled an opposite-field, solo home run against Reynaldo Lopez to open the scoring in the first inning, but the lead was short-lived.

Chicago answered with three runs in the bottom half, punctuated by a two-run double from Moncada that nearly was a grand slam. Mariners center fielder Mallex Smith brought the ball back from beyond the wall with a leaping attempt but was unable to secure the catch as the ball fell from his glove.

The inning also featured three errors from Seattle shortstop Tim Beckham, including two on a possible double-play grounder off the bat of Jose Abreu.

A second-inning rally brought in three White Sox runs against Mariners left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, as Anderson delivered the key blow with a two-run single up the middle.

White Sox right-hander Ryan Burr (1-0) got the win in relief, allowing one hit and striking out one in 1 1/3 innings.

Cory Gearrin (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on two walks and a hit batter without retiring a hitter in the seventh inning.

