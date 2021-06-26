White Sox-Mariners game suspended in third due to weather

Slideshow ( 10 images )

Saturday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and the Seattle Mariners was suspended in the bottom of the third inning and will resume play Sunday.

The game will resume with the first batter of the bottom of the third and the score tied at 0.

The suspended game will be a nine-inning game but Sunday’s scheduled game between Chicago and Seattle will be a seven-inning contest.

Jose Abreu had the only hit of the game -- a second-inning single -- when the game entered a rain delay. Luis Torrens and Taylor Trammell both walked for Seattle in the top of the third.

Lance Lynn and Logan Gilbert were the starting pitchers for the game.

--Field Level Media