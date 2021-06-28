Zack Collins drives in 4 as White Sox split DH with Mariners

Zack Collins hit two doubles and drove in four runs as the Chicago White Sox earned a split of a doubleheader with a 7-5 victory against the visiting Seattle Mariners in the seven-inning nightcap Sunday.

Yermin Mercedes added a double and three RBI for the White Sox, who won for just the second time in their past nine games.

The Mariners won the completion of Saturday’s suspended game 3-2 as Taylor Trammell hit two solo homers, including a tiebreaking shot with two outs in the top of the ninth.

The Mariners didn’t get a hit in the second game until Mitch Haniger doubled leading off the sixth inning with the score 7-1. Kyle Seager followed with a walk and, with two outs, Dylan Moore lined a run-scoring single to left. Jake Fraley lined a single to right but Seager was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

Haniger added a three-run homer, his 17th of the season, in the seventh to pull the Mariners within 7-5 but right-hander Liam Hendricks came on to get the final two outs and earn his 20th save.

Left-hander Aaron Bummer (1-4) got the victory with a scoreless inning of relief.

The White Sox scored twice in the first. Tim Anderson and Brian Goodwin led off with singles and Yasmani Grandal drew a one-out walk to load the bases. Mercedes lined a two-run double down the left-field line.

The Mariners got a run back in the third as left-hander Garrett Crochet walked three batters to load the bases. Right-hander Evan Marshall came on and fanned Haniger for the second out before walking Seager to bring home a run.

The White Sox restored their two-run lead in the bottom of the inning as Mercedes reached on a two-out fielding error by third baseman Seager and Collins lined a run-scoring double to center.

Chicago added four runs in the fourth. Luis Gonzalez led off with a double and, two outs later, Yoan Moncada walked. The Mariners brought in right-hander Rafael Montero, who walked Grandal to load the bases. Mercedes reached on an RBI infield single and Collins lined a three-run double to right to make it 7-1.

Right-hander Robert Dugger (0-2) took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits in 2 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out two.

--Field Level Media