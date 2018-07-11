Fowler, Cardinals slam reeling White Sox

Dexter Fowler hit a grand slam as part of a seven-run sixth inning, and the visiting St. Louis Cardinals romped past the hapless Chicago White Sox 14-2 on Tuesday in the opener of a two-game interleague series.

The Cardinals racked up 16 hits to back the strong pitching of All-Star right-hander Miles Mikolas, who allowed two runs on three hits in six innings. Mikolas (10-3) struck out six and walked one in a 91-pitch outing.

Kolten Wong led the Cardinals with four hits, including a homer. Jose Martinez added three hits and two RBIs. Paul DeJong scored three times and had two hits, and Matt Carpenter and Fowler each had two hits for St. Louis.

Dylan Covey (3-5) took the loss, surrendering five runs, four earned, and nine hits in five-plus innings. He struck out five and walked two.

The loss was the sixth straight for the reeling White Sox, who managed just five hits off four St. Louis pitchers.

St. Louis struck first with two runs in the third inning on RBI singles by Martinez and Marcell Ozuna. The White Sox answered in the bottom of the frame and tied the score via Charlie Tilson’s two-run single.

The Cardinals retook the lead in the fourth as Yairo Munoz’s groundout drove in Jedd Gyorko. St. Louis added to the advantage in the next inning on Yadier Molina’s sacrifice fly that plated DeJong.

Things came apart for Chicago in the sixth, with the Cardinals scoring on a passed ball, a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk before Fowler uncorked his two-out grand slam off Hector Santiago, the fourth White Sox pitcher in a seemingly endless half-inning.

St. Louis added to the lead in the eighth with a two-run homer by Wong off Santiago. In the ninth, Martinez doubled home DeJong.

—Field Level Media