Rodon's strong start helps White Sox shut out Cardinals

EditorsNote: fixes “zeros” in sixth graf

Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson had a double and two RBIs, and left-hander Carlos Rodon pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings as the White Sox broke a six-game losing streak with a 4-0 victory over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Yolmer Sanchez and Omar Narvaez had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who had tied their worst 91-game start in franchise history before winning the second contest of the two-game interleague series.

Rodon (2-3) gave up three hits and two walks while striking out seven in his most effective start of the season, dropping his ERA to a season-low 3.56. It was his seventh start after opening the year on the disabled list.

Matt Carpenter had his 27th double, one of four hits for the Cardinals, who went 5-4 on their nine-game road trip that ended Wednesday.

St. Louis right-hander Luke Weaver (5-8) gave up three hits and one run in six innings, with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Rodon and Weaver matched zeros for the first four innings, when designated hitter Jose Martinez had the Cardinals’ only hit and Sanchez had the only two White Sox hits, both singles.

The White Sox broke through in the fifth inning against Weaver when Leury Garcia walked, took third on Narvaez’s single and scored on Anderson’s fielder’s choice groundout for a 1-0 lead.

Narvaez singled with two outs in the seventh inning to start a two-run rally off Mike Mayers. Anderson doubled to drive in Narvaez, took third on the throw to the plate and scored on Charlie Tilson’s single to make it 3-0.

The Cardinals did not get two runners on base in an inning until they loaded the bases in eighth on a single by Paul DeJong, an infield error and a one-out walk to Carpenter.

Juan Minaya replaced Rodon and struck out Tommy Pham, and Joakim Soria then entered and struck out Martinez.

Soria remained in the game in the ninth, and he pitched around a single by Yadier Molina and a walk to DeJong for his 13th save.

Yoan Moncada tripled to open the eighth inning and scored on Jose Abreu’s groundout.

—Field Level Media