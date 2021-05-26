Jose Abreu knocks in four as White Sox down Cardinals

Jose Abreu went 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs as the Chicago White Sox cruised to an 8-3 win over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Nick Madrigal and Yoan Moncada added one RBI apiece for Chicago. The White Sox have won back-to-back games and will go for a three-game series sweep on Wednesday.

Dylan Carlson and Max Moroff each drove in a run for St. Louis, which has dropped three straight to match its longest skid of the season.

White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (4-4) outdueled his former high school teammate, Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty (8-1). Both pitched for Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles.

Giolito allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits in six innings. He walked none and struck out five.

Flaherty gave up seven runs (three earned) in 3 2/3 innings. He walked two and fanned three.

Chicago closer Liam Hendriks entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs in the ninth inning and struck out the next three batters for his 10th save.

The White Sox opened the scoring with two runs in the first. Abreu notched an RBI groundout, and Adam Eaton scored one batter later on a fielding error by Cardinals right fielder Tommy Edman.

In the second, Chicago added three more runs to increase the lead to 5-0. Madrigal had an RBI single to center field, Moncada drew a bases-loaded walk, and Madrigal came home to score on a wild pitch by Flaherty.

The Cardinals scored their first run on a sacrifice fly by Carlson in the third.

Another wild pitch, this one by Giolito, allowed St. Louis to trim the deficit to 5-2 in the fourth. Nolan Arenado sprinted in from third base.

Abreu belted a two-run, 420-foot shot to left field in the bottom of the fourth to make it 7-2. It was Abreu’s 10th homer.

Two innings later, Abreu struck again with an RBI single to center field.

St. Louis pulled within 8-3 on an RBI single by Moroff in the seventh. It was Moroff’s first hit in the major leagues since April 20, 2019, when he was with the Cleveland Indians.

Joe West made history by umpiring his 5,376th game, passing Bill Klem for the most in major league history. The White Sox congratulated West with a video on the scoreboard.

