Sharp Snell pitches Rays past White Sox

Blake Snell pitched six innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts, and Carlos Gomez homered to lead the visiting Tampa Bay Rays past the struggling Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Joey Wendle, Daniel Robertson, Adeiny Hechavarria and Wilson Ramos also knocked in runs for the Rays, who won their second straight game after losing eight in a row.

The White Sox dropped to 0-5 at home this season.

Trailing 6-1, the White Sox mounted a ninth-inning rally. Yolmer Sanchez drove home Tim Anderson with a sacrifice fly, and Jose Abreu hit a three-run home run to cut the deficit to one with two outs. But Tampa Bay closer Alex Colome got Omar Narvaez to line out to right field to finish off the White Sox for his third save.

Snell (1-1) didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning and struck out Nicky Delmonico to get out of a two-on, two-out jam in the sixth inning before exiting. The left-hander allowed one run and issued five walks.

Chicago starter Carson Fulmer (0-1) struggled with his control, walking six and throwing a wild pitch. He issued walks to the first two batters of the third inning and paid for it. Wendle singled to score Robertson, and Delmonico misplayed the ball in left field, allowing Denard Span to score all the way from first base.

The Rays tacked on a run in the fourth inning, capitalizing on a walk, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Hechavarria that scored Mallex Smith.

Fulmer allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits over 4 2/3 innings before being relieved.

Tyler Saladino broke up Snell’s no-hitter in the fifth inning with a ground-rule double. Adam Engel followed with an RBI groundout to score Delmonico to cut the lead to 4-1.

Gomez extended the Tampa Bay lead back to four runs with a solo shot to center field off Hector Santiago in the sixth inning. It was Gomez’s second home run of the season.

The series finale is Wednesday afternoon. James Shields is slated to start for the White Sox. Tampa Bay had not announced its Wednesday starter as of Tuesday.

—Field Level Media