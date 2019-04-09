Meadows helps Rays knock off White Sox

Austin Meadows had a career-high four hits, including a two-run home run, and drove in four runs, and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays continued to match their best start in team history with a 10-5 win against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday afternoon.

Apr 9, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Austin Meadows (17) steals second base as Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez (5) tries to make the play in the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Avisail Garcia had three hits and Brandon Lowe had two, each hitting solo home runs for the Rays, who improved to 9-3 while clinching their fourth consecutive series to start the season.

Rays starter Charlie Morton (2-0) went five innings, allowing two runs, three hits, striking out seven and walking three.

The Rays built a 4-0 lead after two innings, the same as they did in a 5-1 win against the White Sox in the series opener on Monday.

Meadows scored on a sacrifice fly by Lowe in the first for a 1-0 lead. The Rays have outscored their opponents 14-1 in the first inning this season.

Garcia, who played the past 5 1/2 seasons with the White Sox before signing a free-agent contract with the Rays in January, homered with one out in the second inning to make it 2-0. Willy Adames then walked and Meadows lifted a low breaking ball over the fence in right for his third home run of the season and a 4-0 lead.

Lowe hit a solo homer in the third to make it 5-0 before Chicago third baseman Yoan Moncada connected on a two-run blast in the bottom half of the inning to cut the deficit to 5-2.

White Sox starter Ervin Santana made his team debut, and the 36-year-old right-hander was aiming for the 150th win of his 15-year major league career. He lasted just 3 2/3 innings, however, allowing seven runs and seven hits with three walks and one strikeout.

The Rays chased Santana with two more runs in the fourth.

Michael Perez and Adames hit back-to-back doubles to make it 6-2, and Meadows then singled in Adames for a 7-2 lead.

The Rays scored another run on a wild pitch in the eighth before the White Sox added three runs in their half of the eighth.

