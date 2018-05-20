Palka, Abreu rally White Sox past Rangers

Daniel Palka hit a two-run triple, helping erase an early deficit, and Jose Abreu clubbed his eighth home run as the Chicago White Sox topped the visiting Texas Rangers 5-3 Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Abreu had three hits and was a triple shy of the cycle and Matt Davidson had an RBI single as the White Sox beat the Rangers for the second time in the last three days.

Chicago starter Lucas Giolito (3-4) regrouped after giving up three early runs, only two of which were earned, and lasted six innings. He gave up four hits, struck out three and walked two.

Texas starter Ariel Jurado made his major league debut after being called up from Triple-A Frisco. The 22-year-old right-hander from Panama started strong, but got into trouble in the third inning.

Trailing 3-0, the White Sox mounted a two-out rally, scoring four times to take the lead. Abreu and Davidson had RBI singles, and Palka followed with a triple that gave Chicago a 4-3 lead.

Abreu delivered an insurance run in the seventh inning with a solo home run to straightaway center field.

Nomar Mazara, Rougned Odor and Jurickson Profar each had doubles in a two-run second inning for the Rangers. Profar added a sacrifice fly to score Shin-Soo Choo in the third inning to make it 3-0.

Jurado (0-1) surrendered four runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks in his debut.

The two clubs battled in a nearly four-hour long 12-6 Rangers’ win on Friday. The marathon that included a 35-minute first inning left both teams bruised and weary. Chicago outfielder Nicky Delmonico suffered a broken hand after being hit by a pitch and is expected to miss four to six weeks. Rangers starter Matt Moore went on the disabled list after the game with knee soreness, making room for Jurado to be called up.

The Rangers will send Mike Minor to the mound for Sunday’s series finale. The White Sox will counter with Reynaldo Lopez.

