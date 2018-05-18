White Sox rally past Rangers

Chicago catcher Welington Castillo hit a tiebreaking, two-run single to cap a four-run eighth inning, and James Shields made his longest and most effective start of the season in the White Sox’s 4-2 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Yoan Moncada had three hits in his third game since returning from a disabled-list stint caused by a hamstring injury, and Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to seven games as the White Sox (11-29) won for the second time in 11 games. They have the worst record in the majors.

Texas designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo had two hits and an RBI, and right-hander Doug Fister pitched seven scoreless innings before the bullpen blew a 2-0 lead as the Rangers lost for the fourth time in five games.

With Chicago up 2-0, Moncada doubled with two outs in the eighth inning. He took third on a passed ball and scored on a throwing error by right-hander Jose Leclerc (1-1) on Yolmer Sanchez’s comebacker that would have ended the inning.

Abreu was intentionally walked, and Nicky Delmonico and Matt Davidson walked to force in a run and tie it at 2. Kevin Jepsen entered and gave up Castilla’s two-run single. All of the runs in the inning were unearned.

Nate Jones struck out Delino DeShileds with runners on second and third and two outs in the ninth inning for his second save.

Fister gave up six hits, struck out four and did not walk a batter as a late replacement for scheduled starter Cole Hamels, who was scratched earlier in the day because of neck stiffness. Fister, who made his longest start of the season, was pitching on regular rest because of an off day Monday.

Shields gave up three hits and one run in 7 1/3 innings, with three walks and a season-high eight strikeouts. His longest previous outing was 6 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins on May 5, when he took a perfect game into the sixth inning and a no-hitter into the seventh. He has not won since Opening Day.

Texas’ Ronald Guzman singled to open the third inning and took second on a sacrifice bunt before Choo singled to make it 1-0.

Choo singled in the eighth and scored on Nomar Mazara’s two-out triple off Luis Avilan (0-1) for a 2-0 lead.

—Field Level Media