Abreu helps White Sox edge Rangers

Aug 25, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Brock Burke (70) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning during an MLB Players' Weekend game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Five pitchers combined on a one-hitter and Jose Abreu drove in a pair of runs as the host Chicago White Sox edged the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Sunday afternoon to take three of four games in the weekend series.

Chicago won for the fifth time in seven games behind a sterling pitching effort that began with Reynaldo Lopez and continued with Aaron Bummer, Evan Marshall and Jace Fry before Alex Colome worked around a one-out walk in the ninth to record his 25th save.

Lopez (8-11) earned the victory, holding the Rangers hitless over five innings while scattering one hit batsman, two walks and six strikeouts. He threw 52 of his 80 pitches for strikes before leaving the game early with dehydration and flulike symptoms. He walked Shin-Soo Choo to lead off the game but faced the minimum after inducing a double play grounder off the bat of Elvis Andrus two batters later.

Lopez allowed baserunners in three of his five innings, but a Ranger didn’t reach base with a hit until Choo greeted Bummer with a single leading off the sixth. Texas benefited from a second fielding error on White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson later in the inning before a two-out intentional walk to rookie Nick Solak loaded the bases for Rougned Odor.

Bummer got Odor to ground out to second base to end the threat and preserve the lead.

Abreu grounded an RBI single to left field with one out in the third to score Yolmer Sanchez, who walked on four pitches against Rangers rookie left-hander Brock Burke to start the inning. He added a bases-loaded, run-scoring groundout in the seventh to give him 100 RBIs for the fifth time in six career seasons.

Burke, who threw six shutout innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday in his first career start, shined again on Sunday. He scattered one run and two hits in six innings with three walks and five strikeouts but still took the loss, falling to 0-1.

Adam Engel had two hits for the White Sox. Chicago’s Yolmer Sanchez and Anderson saw their hitting streaks end at 12 and 11 games, respectively.

