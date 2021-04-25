White Sox give up late lead, get walk-off win over Rangers

Luis Robert scored from second base on Nick Madrigal’s walk-off double with two outs in the ninth and the Chicago White Sox edged the visiting Texas Rangers 2-1 on Saturday.

Slideshow ( 22 images )

Texas had pulled even in the top of the ninth on Willie Calhoun’s one-out homer to right field off White Sox closer Liam Hendriks (1-0), who picked up the win despite his second blown save.

Robert singled off John King (2-1) to begin the bottom half of the ninth and moved to second on Yasmani Grandal’s sacrifice bunt. Yermin Mercedes was intentionally walked and Billy Hamilton struck out before Madrigal doubled over the head of right fielder Joey Gallo, who was playing shallow.

The first six innings featured a pitchers’ duel between Chicago’s Dallas Keuchel and the Rangers’ Kyle Gibson.

Keuchel scattered seven hits over six scoreless innings for the White Sox, who have won five of their last six games.

Gibson had allowed two runs (one earned) over 21 innings in his previous three starts and was equally sharp on Saturday. The right-hander gave up three hits over the first five innings before running into trouble in the sixth.

Yoan Moncada singled and moved to third on Jose Abreu’s single to left field, before Robert walked on a full-count pitch to load the bases. Moncada then scored on a wild pitch to break the deadlock.

Nick Solak and Nate Lowe had two hits apiece for the Rangers, who went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and lost for the third time in their last four games.

The White Sox appeared to have a scoring threat in the third when Mercedes lined a leadoff single to left, but he was caught stealing second, and Gibson then retired the next two batters.

Mercedes went 1-for-3 after going 4-for-4 with three RBIs in Friday’s 9-7 victory.

Gallo and Calhoun added two hits each for the Rangers, who are 2-3 on their six-game road trip.

--Field Level Media