Jays erupt for 5-run ninth, dump White Sox

Teoscar Hernandez hit the game-tying homer and Brandon Drury had the go-ahead two-run double as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays scored five runs in the ninth inning to defeat the Chicago White Sox 7-4 on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago reliever Jace Fry (0-2) allowed Hernandez’s 16th homer of the season to lead off the ninth, tying the game at 3. Kendrys Morales was hit by a pitch and took third on a double by Aledmys Diaz, who hit a solo homer earlier in the game.

Jeanmar Gomez replaced Fry and allowed the two-run double by Drury, who took third on a groundout. Luke Maile followed with an RBI double and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. later added a run-scoring single. Gurriel was helped off the field with a leg injury after being thrown at second base on the play to end the inning

Gurriel was 3-for-5 with two RBIs to record his club-record 11th straight multi-hit game.

Toronto reliever Luis Santos (1-1) allowed one run and struck out three over two innings to pick up his first major league win.

Ryan Tepera pitched the ninth for the Blue Jays, allowing pinch hitter Daniel Palka to smack his 15th homer of the season as

Toronto won the rubber match of the three-game series.

Omar Narvaez had a solo homer, a triple, a single and two RBIs for the White Sox.

White Sox starter Carlos Rodon allowed two runs, five hits and one walk in 7 2/3 innings. The left-hander struck out six.

Blue Jays left-hander Ryan Borucki, a Chicago native, allowed two runs, six hits and one walk and struck out five in six innings. It was the fifth time in his six major league starts that he has pitched at least six innings.

Rodon had retired 11 in a row before Diaz led off the fifth with his 10th homer of the season.

The White Sox tied the game in the bottom of the fifth. Yoan Moncada led off with a single and Adam Engel bunted for a hit. Yolmer Sanchez sacrificed the runners to second and third, and Moncada scored when Narvaez grounded out to second.

Leury Garcia singled to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning and stole second. Avisail Garcia walked with one out, and Matt Davidson hit an RBI single to left to give the White Sox the lead.

Santos replaced Borucki in the seventh and allowed the fourth homer of the season by Narvaez with one out.

Rodon hit Drury with a pitch to start the eighth. Pinch hitter Yangervis Solarte flied out. A walk and a strikeout later, Gurriel hit a two-out, RBI single to cut the lead to 3-2, and Rodon was replaced by Luis Avilan, who induced and inning-ending pop fly from Justin Smoak.

