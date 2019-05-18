Blue Jays blast 3 homers in victory over White Sox

Justin Smoak, Danny Jansen and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays coasted to a 10-2 win over the host Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak (14) reacts after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Billy McKinney finished 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI for the Blue Jays, who finished with 15 hits. Toronto bounced back from a two-hit performance one night earlier to even the four-game series at one win apiece.

Leury Garcia and Yoan Moncada each drove in one run to lead the White Sox at the plate.

Guerrero Jr. provided the highlight with his third home run in 17 games since reaching the big leagues. With one on and nobody out in the fourth, he ripped a high line drive toward straightaway center field.

Garcia, the White Sox center fielder, timed his steps and leaped in front of the wall to try to keep the ball in the park. However, the ball bounced off his glove and skipped over the wall for a two-run shot.

Blue Jays right-hander Sam Gaviglio (3-0) earned the victory after pitching three scoreless innings of relief.

Gaviglio entered the game in the fourth in place of starter Aaron Sanchez, who left after three-plus innings because of a blister on his right middle finger. Sanchez allowed two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out four.

White Sox right-hander Ivan Nova (2-4) took the loss after giving up nine runs (eight earned) in three-plus innings. He surrendered eight hits, walked four and struck out one as his ERA jumped from 6.29 to 7.42.

Smoak set the tone with a solo homer in the first. He launched a fastball an estimated 398 feet into the right-field bleachers for his sixth homer of the season and his first since April 21.

A two-run shot by Jansen increased the Blue Jays’ lead to 3-0 in the second.

The Blue Jays broke open the game with a four-run third that included RBIs by Freddy Galvis, Drury and McKinney.

Chicago cut the deficit to 7-2 in the third but could not get closer.

Guerrero Jr.’s blast made it 9-2 in the fourth. Eric Sogard capped the scoring with an RBI double in the fifth.

