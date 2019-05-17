Cordell helps White Sox 'squeeze' past Blue Jays

EditorsNote: Corrects 2nd graf to fourth time in five games; a few other minor tweaks

May 16, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Covey (68) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Cordell had two hits and two RBIs and drove in the winning run on a suicide squeeze, while the pitching staff threw a combined two-hitter to lift the host Chicago White Sox past the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Thursday night.

Alex Colome pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his ninth save in as many chances for the White Sox, who won for the fourth time in five games.

Cordell’s sacrifice bunt in the eighth inning broke a tie, before Leury Garcia provided an insurance run with a sacrifice fly RBI.

Kelvin Herrera (1-2) was the winner, pitching around two walks in the eighth to keep the game tied, and setting the stage for Chicago’s late-game heroics.

White Sox right-hander Dylan Covey scattered two hits and two runs — one earned — in 5 2/3 innings, walking two and striking out one. After allowing a solo home run to Freddy Galvis and a single to Brandon Drury to open the second, he retired 12 consecutive batters without a strikeout.

A leadoff walk to Eric Sogard ultimately spelled doom in the sixth. The Blue Jays tied the game at 2-all as Randal Grichuk reached base on a two-out error by third baseman Yoan Moncada to score Sogard.

Chicago opened the scoring in the first with an unearned run of its own, as catcher Welington Castillo hit an RBI single one batter after Galvis committed a two-out fielding error. The White Sox took the lead in the fourth on a Cordell infield single. With runners at the corners and two outs, Cordell dribbled a ball up the middle that Galvis stopped, but he was unable to get a forceout.

Joe Biagini worked out of two-on, no-out jam in the seventh, striking out Castillo on a high cutter with the bases loaded to keep the game tied. Biagini pitched in relief of Marcus Stroman, who spaced seven hits and two runs — one earned — in six innings while striking out six and walking one.

Nicky Delmonico and Charlie Tilson added two hits apiece for the White Sox.

Derek Law (0-1) was the loser, allowing two runs in the eighth while striking out a pair.

—Field Level Media