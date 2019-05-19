Giolito leads White Sox to rain-shortened win over Jays

EditorsNote: updates with minor editing

May 18, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ryan Feierabend (60) delivers the ball in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Giolito won his career-best fourth straight decision, Leury Garcia homered, Yonder Alonso had two RBI singles and the Chicago White Sox defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 in a rain-shortened game Saturday afternoon.

Giolito (5-1) allowed three hits, two walks and one run in five innings. He struck out four, including the final three batters he faced before the game was halted by rain.

The game was called after 4 1/2 innings following a delay of about three hours.

Toronto starter Ryan Feierabend (0-1), a left-hander who throws a knuckleball, allowed four runs, seven hits and one walk while striking out two in four innings.

Feierabend was making his first appearance in a major league game since July 27, 2014, when he was with the Texas Rangers.

It was his first start since Sept. 23, 2008, when he was with the Seattle Mariners. He pitched in Korea for the past four seasons, was signed by the Blue Jays on Feb. 17 and was selected from Triple-A Buffalo for the start on Saturday.

Reliever Javy Guerra was designated for assignment to clear roster space for Feierabend.

Garcia led off the bottom of the first with his second home run of the season.

Toronto tied the game in the second when Rowdy Tellez foiled the shift with a check-swing single, took third on a double by Freddy Galvis and scored on Brandon Drury’s groundout to second.

The White Sox scored twice in the bottom of the second. Yoan Moncada doubled and scored on Alonso’s single. Alonso moved to third on a groundout and a passed ball, scoring on Charlie Tilson’s single.

The White Sox added a run in the third on singles by Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu and Alonso.

The Blue Jays appeared to have the start of a potential rally when Tellez and Randal Grichuk took walks with one out in the fourth. Giolito, however, ended the inning on a pop out by Galvis and a foul out by Drury.

With the rain intensifying, Giolito struck out the side in the top of the fifth inning. That made the game official and the field was covered.

—Field Level Media