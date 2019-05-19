Guerrero's HR propels Jays to win over White Sox

EditorsNote: Clarifies relievers in Graphs 12 and 13.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run, go-ahead homer in the eighth inning and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays went on to defeat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 Sunday afternoon.

Guerrero’s fourth homer of the season came with one out after Jonathan Davis led off the inning with a single against reliever Kelvin Herrera (1-3).

Danny Jansen added a two-run homer in the ninth and Billy McKinney also had a solo homer for the Blue Jays.

Toronto reliever Daniel Hudson (3-1) pitched around an infield single in the seventh to pick up the win as the teams split the four-game series.

Ken Giles allowed Jose Abreu’s RBI double in the eighth, an infield single in the ninth and struck out three in 1 1/3 innings to earn his 10th save.

Blue Jays starter Trent Thornton held the White Sox to three hits, one walk, one hit batter and one run while striking out four in six innings.

White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez allowed four hits, two walks and one run in six innings. He struck out one.

McKinney led off the third inning with his third home run of the season.

McKinney struck out to end the fourth after the Blue Jays had loaded the bases on a single and two walks.

Yoan Moncada led off the bottom of the fourth with a triple to right — Chicago’s first hit of the game — and scored the tying run on Abreu’s groundout to third base.

The White Sox threatened in the sixth when Leury Garcia singled with one out and Moncada was hit on the knee with a pitch. Thornton, however, retired the next two batters to escape potential trouble.

White Sox right-hander Evan Marshall replaced Lopez and pitched a perfect seventh with one strikeout.

Blue Jays left-hander Tim Mayza allowed a leadoff walk to Charlie Tilson and a single to Garcia in the bottom of the eighth. Moncada bounced into a double play as Tilson took third. Giles replaced Mayza and gave up Abreu’s double.

McKinney singled and Jansen hit his second homer of the season, and of the series, in the ninth against Jace Fry.

