Vladimir Guerrero Jr. helps Blue Jays rally late vs. White Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays rallied with five runs in the final two innings to notch a 6-2 win over the host Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Randal Grichuk hit a solo home run for Toronto, which snapped a two-game skid. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Teoscar Hernandez and Rowdy Tellez added one RBI apiece.

Yoan Moncada and Nick Madrigal each drove in one run to lead the White Sox. Tim Anderson was 1-for-3 with a double and two stolen bases.

Blue Jays right-hander Tyler Chatwood (1-2) earned the victory with a scoreless inning of relief. Toronto starter Alek Manoah gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits in five innings.

White Sox left-hander Aaron Bummer (0-4) gave up three runs on two hits and one walk in one-third of an inning. He spoiled a strong start by Lance Lynn, who limited the Blue Jays to one run on four hits in seven innings.

The White Sox grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first. Moncada singled to drive in Jake Lamb.

Toronto evened the score at 1 in the second. Grichuk hammered a 451-foot homer over the wall in left field for his 13th homer of the season and his fourth in the past six games.

In the fifth, the White Sox regained a 2-1 lead. Leury Garcia drew a leadoff walk and scored on Madrigal’s double to deep center field.

The Blue Jays scored three runs against Chicago’s bullpen to go ahead 4-2 in the eighth. Toronto loaded the bases with one out for Guerrero, who drew a walk on five pitches to bring home Riley Adams to even the score.

An errant throw by Anderson on a double-play attempt allowed two more runs to score and the Blue Jays to seize the lead. Bo Bichette and Marcus Semien crossed the plate after Anderson’s throw sailed over Jose Abreu’s glove.

Toronto added two more runs in the ninth to go ahead 6-2. Tellez hit an RBI single to right field, and he later scored after a fielding error by Abreu at first base.

Madrigal left the game after the seventh inning because of a sore right hamstring. He will be re-evaluated Thursday.

--Field Level Media