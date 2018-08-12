Goldschmidt homers twice as Diamondbacks beat Reds 9-2

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt hit two of Arizona’s five homers and right-hander Zack Godley won his fourth straight decision as the Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-2 Sunday at Great American Ball Park to salvage the final game of a three-game series.

Daniel Descalso hit a three-run homer in the first inning to give the Diamondbacks a lead they never lost, Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning and Eduardo Escobar, Goldschmidt and David Peralta all homered in a four-run ninth inning.

Descalso and Goldschmidt also doubled and had three RBIs apiece, and Jon Jay had two singles and scored twice as the Diamondbacks remained atop the NL West. Peralta has five homers in his last 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez and Jose Peraza had two hits and Joey Votto hit a sacrifice fly for the Reds, who had won three of four. Despite the loss, the Reds are 15-6 in their last 21 games and have won all six home series against first-place teams since June 21.

Godley (13-6) gave up five hits and two runs (one earned), with six strikeouts and one walk in 6 2/3 innings pitched. He has lost only once in 11 appearances since June 4 and is tied with Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola for second in the NL in victories behind Washington’s Max Scherzer.

Descalso hit an 0-2 pitch with two outs in the first inning for his 10th homer of the season off right-hander Luis Castillo for a 3-0 lead. Descalso tied his season high in homers, set in his first season in Arizona in 2017.

Castillo struck out Ketel Marte to end the first, the first of 13 straight batters he retired before Jay led off the sixth inning with a single and Goldschmidt followed with his 25th homer.

For Cincinnati, Suarez and Mason Williams singled to open the second inning and Suarez scored to make it 3-1 with one out when Godley could not handle a throw to first base on what would have been an inning-ending double play. Suarez had a 10-game hitting streak halted Saturday.

Peraza tripled and scored on Votto’s sacrifice fly to make it 3-2 in the third inning. Peraza has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games.

Goldschmidt’s homer, the 201st of his career, made it 5-2 in the sixth.

Castillo gave up five hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings, all of the runs coming on two homers. He struck out seven and walked one. He had given up three earned runs in 17 2/3 innings in his previous three starts after All-Star break.

