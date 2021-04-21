To be continued: D-backs and Reds suspended in 8th

The Arizona Diamondbacks pulled ahead of the host Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Tuesday in a game that was suspended in the top of the eighth inning due to inclement weather.

The teams will pick up where they left off prior to Wednesday’s regularly scheduled nine-inning game. Arizona will be at the plate in the top of the eighth with the bases loaded and one out.

The Diamondbacks tied the game at four in the eighth inning on Andrew Young’s 414-foot shot to center off Tejay Antone, and they moved ahead when Lucas Sims walked in a run with the rain pouring at Great American Ball Park.

Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo saw his first-inning struggles continue when Pavin Smith led off the game with a single and eventually scored on Asdrubal Cabrera’s one-out single.

Castillo then allowed David Peralta’s run-scoring single before the Diamondbacks moved ahead 3-0 when Cabrera scored on Carson Kelly’s double-play grounder.

Castillo was charged with three runs (one earned) on seven hits over four innings.

Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos began his two-game suspension on Tuesday and was replaced in the lineup by Tyler Naquin, who put the Reds on the board with an RBI groundout in the third inning.

Cincinnati also played without third baseman Mike Moustakas, who was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a non-COVID illness. Kyle Farmer filled in for Moustakas and cut the Reds’ deficit to 3-2 in the fourth with a two-out RBI single.

The Reds moved ahead 4-3 in the sixth when Arizona starter Zac Gallen walked Tucker Barnhart and was replaced by Yoan Lopez, who surrendered Farmer’s 450-foot blast over the center field fence.

Gallen allowed three runs with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings for Arizona, which took two of three games from the Reds on April 9-11.

Arizona reliever J.B. Bukauskas made his major-league debut in the seventh inning and stranded two baserunners by retiring the only batter he faced.

--Field Level Media