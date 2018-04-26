Braves edge Reds in Acuna's big league debut

EditorsNote: Minor edits throughout

Johan Camargo doubled in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning and A.J. Minter nailed down his first career save as the Atlanta Braves beat the host Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Wednesday.

With runners on the corners in the ninth, Camargo lined a pitch from Dylan Floro off the glove of Reds shortstop Cliff Pennington that enabled Ozzie Albies to score. Albies was hit by a pitch by Kevin Shackelford to start the inning.

The winning pitcher was Dan Winkler (1-0), who pitched a scoreless eighth. Minter worked a perfect ninth, striking out one, to earn the save.

The losing pitcher was Shackelford (0-1), who allowed the tying run to score in the eighth and put two runners on in the ninth.

Atlanta recalled rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. before the game and put him in the lineup. Acuna, considered one of the game’s top prospects, batted sixth and played left field. He went 1-for-5 with a single and scored a run in his big-league debut.

Neither starting pitcher figured in the decision.

Cincinnati’s Brandon Finnegan pitched five innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk. He struck out four.

Atlanta starter Matt Wisler worked five innings and allowed four runs — all in the fourth inning — on nine hits and three walks. He did not record a strikeout.

The Braves struck for a run in the first when Albies scored on an error by Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett.

Atlanta added another run in the third when Camargo doubled home Ender Inciarte.

The Braves made it 3-0 when Albies connected for a solo homer, his seventh of the season.

Cincinnati scored four times in the fifth inning to take a 4-3 lead. Joey Votto hit a two-run homer, his second, to left-center field.

The Reds added a run when Scott Schebler lined to center fielder Inciarte, who made the catch. But the Reds appealed the catch and a video replay overturned the call and Schebler had an RBI double. Tucker Barnhart drove in Schebler with a double to right field.

The Braves tied the game at 4 in the eighth against Shackelford. Acuna singled with one out and scored on Kurt Suzuki’s two-out single.

—Field Level Media