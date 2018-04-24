Riggleman gets first win as Reds top Braves, 10-4

Right fielder Scott Schebler hit a two-run homer to spark a 10-hit attack and lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 10-4 win over the Atlanta Braves, ending a five-game losing streak and giving Jim Riggleman his first win as the team’s interim manager.

Schebler’s homer, his second of the year, came off Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz and was the team’s first since April 15, ending a six-game homerless drought. He was 2-for-5, scored three runs and had three RBIs.

The winning pitcher was Sal Romano (1-2), who allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits in six innings. Romano walked one and struck out five. He improved to 2-0 in his career against Atlanta.

Raisel Iglesias picked up a four-out save, his third, without allowing a base runner. It is his second four-out save of the season and 16th of his career.

Foltynewicz gave up two runs on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

The losing pitcher was reliever Sam Freeman (0-1), who relieved Foltynewicz to record the fifth inning’s final out but loaded the bases to start the sixth and was pulled without recording an out in the inning. Peter Moylan and Jesse Biddle couldn’t stop the damage as the Reds went on to pile up five runs in the sixth.

Cincinnati’s five-run rally included RBI singles from Jesse Winker and Jose Peraza, a bases-loaded walk to Joey Votto and two-run single by Scooter Gennett.

Atlanta took a 2-0 lead with a run in the third on Ender Inciarte’s RBI single and a run in the fourth on a solo homer from Nick Markakis, his third.

The Braves rallied for two runs in the eighth to cut the lead to 7-4. Markakis, who was 3-for-4, singled home two runs. Atlanta had the tying run at the plate when Iglesias entered and retired Kurt Suzuki on an infield grounder to end the threat.

The Reds added three runs in the eighth inning. Schebler drove in a run with a single and Adam Duvall knocked in two with a double.

Cincinnati (4-18) won for the first time in four games under Riggleman, who took over on April 19 when Bryan Price was fired. The Reds had lost 13 of their previous 14 games entering Monday.

