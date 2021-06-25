Rookie Tony Santillan pitches Reds past Braves

EditorsNote: Minor tweak in 2nd graf; Added missing “the” in 10th graf; Fixed copy in final graf

Rookie Tony Santillan earned his first major league win with six innings of one-run ball as the Cincinnati Reds beat the visiting Atlanta Braves 5-3 Thursday night.

Nick Castellanos launched a towering two-run homer and drove in four runs to help Cincinnati take the opener of a four-game series.

Santillan (1-1), making his third start, allowed three hits and three walks while striking out a career-high eight.

Reds reliever Tejay Antone, after allowing a home run to Ozzie Albies and an RBI single to Ehire Adrianza, worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth to preserve the lead.

Brad Brach, with Cincinnati closer Lucas Sims placed on the injured list earlier in the day, pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save in a Reds uniform.

With Ronald Acuna Jr. missing his second consecutive game due to back tightness, Freddie Freeman picked up the slack early. With one out in the first inning, Freeman crushed the first pitch he saw from Santillan 442 feet to right-center for his 17th homer of the season and a 1-0 Braves lead.

The Reds responded against spot starter Jesse Chavez in the bottom of the first when Jonathan India doubled and eventually scored on a Castellanos sacrifice fly.

The Braves, who played consecutive doubleheaders on Sunday and Monday, were forced to start Chavez (0-1). The 37-year-old veteran was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett for his 2021 debut as part of a bullpen approach to the game. Chavez gave up two runs on two hits and a walk in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out three.

Santillan helped his own cause with a double down the left field line -- his first major league hit -- to open the third. Joey Votto’s one-hop single to shortstop off reliever Tyler Matzek drove in Santillan with two outs to put Cincinnati ahead 2-1.

Santillan appeared to tire after quickly retiring the first two batters of the sixth. He walked Abraham Almonte and hit Adrianza before getting Kevan Smith to ground into a forceout.

Santillan left the mound for a final time to a standing ovation.

In the seventh, Castellanos launched a Luke Jackson slider 415 feet to left-center with India aboard for his 14th homer and a 4-1 Reds advantage. He added a line single to right in the eighth, scoring India for a 5-3 lead.

