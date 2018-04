Inclement weather led to the postponement of the Cincinnati Reds’ scheduled home game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The clubs waited nearly an hour and a half after the scheduled start time before the decision was made to call the game. The contest will be made us as part of a day-night doubleheader on May 19 at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds also had their season opener against the Washington Nationals postponed last Thursday.

—Field Level Media