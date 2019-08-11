Bryant's home run lifts Cubs past Reds

Kris Bryant belted a go-ahead, three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning as the visiting Chicago Cubs delivered a 6-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon.

Aug 11, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA;

Former University of Cincinnati star Ian Happ launched a solo homer and Javier Baez had an RBI double for the Cubs, who salvaged a split of the four-game series.

Eugenio Suarez slugged his third homer in as many contests for the Reds, who squandered a three-run lead and fell for just the fifth time in 15 games.

Happ led off the seventh inning with a double against starter Luis Castillo and scored after a pair of groundouts to trim Cincinnati’s lead to 3-2.

Jason Heyward followed by reaching base on an infield single to prompt the Reds to relieve Castillo with Michael Lorenzen (0-3). The right-hander allowed a single to Nicholas Castellanos before Bryant deposited his first-pitch slider over the wall in left-center field.

Lorenzen’s relief appearance was his second in the series in which he did not retire a batter. The 27-year-old gave up one run on one hit with two walks on Friday.

Bryant’s 23rd homer allowed David Phelps (1-0) to pick up the win after he worked one scoreless inning. Rowan Wick struck out four over two innings before Pedro Strop retired the side in the ninth for his 10th save of the season.

Happ provided the Cubs with some insurance on his fourth homer of the season with two outs in the eighth inning.

Suarez continued to fluster Chicago in the fifth inning by depositing a 3-0 sinker from starter Jon Lester over the wall in right-center field to give Cincinnati a 3-0 lead. Suarez’s team-leading 33rd homer and fourth in five games overall was his eighth against the Cubs this season.

Baez snapped a 17-inning scoreless streak by Reds starting pitchers in the sixth after his double to left field plated Heyward.

Cincinnati opened the scoring despite making two quick outs to begin the third inning. Joey Votto’s liner sailed under the arm of first baseman Anthony Rizzo and into right field to plate Nick Senzel before Aristides Aquino extended his hitting streak to eight games with an RBI single to center field.

