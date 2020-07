Jul 30, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker (33) checks the weather during a rain delay prior to a game with the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs’ scheduled road game against the Cincinnati Reds was postponed Thursday night due to inclement weather.

No makeup date was announced.

The Cubs (4-2) had won the first two of the four-game set before the Reds (2-4) prevailed 12-7 on Wednesday.

The Cubs open a three-game weekend series against the Pirates in Pittsburgh on Friday. The Reds head on the road for the first time this season, opening a three-game set against the Tigers in Detroit on Friday.

